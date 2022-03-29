Defense Orientation Conference Association members donated a money check to the Friends of the Family organization on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 29, 2022. DOCA is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing education in defense and national security affairs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 13:54 Photo ID: 7126996 VIRIN: 220329-F-XI961-1023 Resolution: 5315x3536 Size: 9.25 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DOCA Briefings 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.