    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOCA Briefings 2022 [Image 2 of 6]

    DOCA Briefings 2022

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Members of Vandenberg from CFSCC, 576 FLTS and Delta 1 gave their mission briefs to Defense Orientation Conference Association members from all across the nation March 29, 2022. DOCA is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing education in defense and national security affairs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 13:54
    Photo ID: 7126991
    VIRIN: 220329-F-XI961-1019
    Resolution: 3649x5484
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOCA Briefings 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rocket
    vandenberg
    air force
    space force
    team v
    vsfb

