DOCA Briefings 2022

Members of Vandenberg from CFSCC, 576 FLTS and Delta 1 gave their mission briefs to Defense Orientation Conference Association members from all across the nation March 29, 2022. DOCA is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing education in defense and national security affairs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

