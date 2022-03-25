Retail Services Specialist Seaman Daniela Solorzano, right, from Compton, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, gives a haircut to Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Creedence Fonder, from Belle Fourche, South Dakota, assigned to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, in the barbershop, March 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ships tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

