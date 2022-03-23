Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ship's Operations [Image 9 of 12]

    Ship's Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Retail Services Specialist Seaman Alyssa Figueroa, right, from New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, rings up Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Alexandria Roberts, from Sedalia, Missouri, assigned to Ford's air department, in the ship's store, March 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship's tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 19:48
    Photo ID: 7125588
    VIRIN: 220323-N-IX644-1060
    Resolution: 3790x2527
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship's Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Gun training
    Gun training
    Gun training
    Ship Operations
    Ship Operations
    Ship Operations
    Ship's Operations
    Inventory Supplies
    Admin department
    Haircut

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT