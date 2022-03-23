Retail Services Specialist Seaman Alyssa Figueroa, right, from New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, rings up Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Alexandria Roberts, from Sedalia, Missouri, assigned to Ford's air department, in the ship's store, March 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship's tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 19:48 Photo ID: 7125588 VIRIN: 220323-N-IX644-1060 Resolution: 3790x2527 Size: 2.62 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ship's Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.