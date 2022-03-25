Personnel Specialist Seaman James Hodge, from Bethesda, Maryland, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) administration department, updates personnel records, March 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ships tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 19:48 Photo ID: 7125592 VIRIN: 220325-N-CO784-1311 Resolution: 4477x3198 Size: 3.23 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Admin department [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.