Inventory Supplies

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors attached to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and Carrier Air Wing (CAW) 8 conduct a supply inventory for the ship’s galley, March 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ships tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 19:48
    Photo ID: 7125591
    VIRIN: 220325-N-CO784-1222
    Resolution: 4096x2730
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

