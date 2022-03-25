Sailors attached to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and Carrier Air Wing (CAW) 8 conduct a supply inventory for the ship’s galley, March 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ships tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 19:48
|Photo ID:
|7125591
|VIRIN:
|220325-N-CO784-1222
|Resolution:
|4096x2730
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inventory Supplies [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
