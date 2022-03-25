Inventory Supplies

Sailors attached to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and Carrier Air Wing (CAW) 8 conduct a supply inventory for the ship’s galley, March 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ships tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

