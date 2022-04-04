Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22 [Image 7 of 12]

    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220404-N-RB149-1035 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 4, 2022) Steelworker Constructionman Austin Leisure, a native of Hillsboro, Illinois, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, monitors a fuel line during a fixed wing refueling operation as part of exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV22) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, April 4, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 13:45
    Photo ID: 7124796
    VIRIN: 220404-N-RB149-1035
    Resolution: 7665x5066
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Hometown: HILLSBORO, IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22
    Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NorthernViking22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT