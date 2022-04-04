Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22

220404-N-RB149-1011 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE; Iceland (April 4; 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Stanton Smith; a native of Oak hills; California; assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1; checks the fuel meter during a fixed wing refueling operation as part of exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV22) on Keflavik Air Base; Iceland; April 4; 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S.; Iceland and Allied nations; enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland; Iceland; United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

