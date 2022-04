Fixed Wing Refueling Operation Northern Viking 22

220404-N-RB149-1047 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 4, 2022) Sgt. Matthew Dungan, left, a native of Lebanon, Missouri, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion NCHB) 1, prepares to use a refractometer to perform a fuel system icing inhibitor (FSII) test during a fixed wing refueling operation as part of exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV22) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, April 4, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

