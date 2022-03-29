Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troop Support, local partners 'welcome home' Vietnam veterans at commemorative event

    Troop Support, local partners ‘welcome home’ Vietnam veterans at commemorative event

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Mikia Muhammad 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Junior Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps members from Martin Luther King Jr. High School present a Vietnam War veteran with an official Department of Defense commemorative lapel pin and certificate during a Vietnam War Commemoration Program at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial March 29, 2022 hosted by commemorative partners, including DLA Troop Support. Approximately 100 guests attended the event, including veterans, their family members and active-duty service members.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 09:03
    Photo ID: 7124069
    VIRIN: 220329-D-SJ123-005
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    This work, Troop Support, local partners 'welcome home' Vietnam veterans at commemorative event [Image 6 of 6], by Mikia Muhammad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Troop Support, local partners 'welcome home' Vietnam veterans at commemorative event

    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    Vietnam War veterans

