Troop Support, local partners ‘welcome home’ Vietnam veterans at commemorative event

Junior Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps members from Martin Luther King Jr. High School present a Vietnam War veteran with an official Department of Defense commemorative lapel pin and certificate during a Vietnam War Commemoration Program at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial March 29, 2022 hosted by commemorative partners, including DLA Troop Support. Approximately 100 guests attended the event, including veterans, their family members and active-duty service members.

