Troop Support, local partners ‘welcome home’ Vietnam veterans at commemorative event

Members of the Korean American Vietnam War Veterans Pennsylvania Chapter lay and salute a wreath at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a Vietnam War Commemoration Program March 29, 2022 hosted by commemorative partners, including DLA Troop Support. Approximately 100 guests attended the event, including veterans, their family members and active-duty service members.

