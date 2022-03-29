DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley speaks to audience members during a Vietnam War Commemoration Program at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial Mar. 29, hosted by commemorative partners, including the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support. Approximately 100 guests attended the event, including veterans, their family members and active-duty service members. Approximately 100 guests attended the event, including veterans, their family members and active-duty service members.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 09:03 Photo ID: 7124066 VIRIN: 220329-D-SJ123-002 Resolution: 3456x2304 Size: 1.11 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troop Support, local partners ‘welcome home’ Vietnam veterans at commemorative event [Image 6 of 6], by Mikia Muhammad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.