DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley speaks to audience members during a Vietnam War Commemoration Program at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial Mar. 29, hosted by commemorative partners, including the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support. Approximately 100 guests attended the event, including veterans, their family members and active-duty service members. Approximately 100 guests attended the event, including veterans, their family members and active-duty service members.
|03.29.2022
|04.04.2022 09:03
|7124066
|220329-D-SJ123-002
|3456x2304
|1.11 MB
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|0
|0
This work, Troop Support, local partners ‘welcome home’ Vietnam veterans at commemorative event [Image 6 of 6], by Mikia Muhammad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Troop Support, local partners ‘welcome home’ Vietnam veterans at commemorative event
