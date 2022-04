Maj. Gen. James speaks with JFMU

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradley S. James, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commander, right, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force Brig. Gen. Hong-cheol Kim, chancellor of Joint Forces Military University (JFMU), pose with a gift at JFMU, Daejeon, ROK, April 1, 2022. The event enhanced the ironclad ROK-US alliance while giving ROK service members the opportunity to discuss the importance of leadership and professional development in joint and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

