Maj. Gen. James speaks with JFMU

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradley S. James, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commander, gives a speech to U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) service members at Joint Forces Military University, Daejeon, ROK, April 1, 2022. The event enhanced the ironclad ROK-US alliance while giving ROK service members the opportunity to discuss the importance of leadership and professional development in joint and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 03:15
|Photo ID:
|7123806
|VIRIN:
|220401-M-NU111-1034
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|22.09 MB
|Location:
|DAEJEON, 30, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
