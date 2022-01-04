Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. James speaks with JFMU

    DAEJEON, 30, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley McLaughlin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradley S. James, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commander, left, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force Brig. Gen. Hong-cheol Kim, chancellor of Joint Forces Military University (JFMU), shakes hands at JFMU, Daejeon, ROK, April 1, 2022. The event enhanced the ironclad ROK-US alliance while giving ROK service members the opportunity to discuss the importance of leadership and professional development in joint and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

    South Korea
    leadership
    USMC
    ROK
    Speech

