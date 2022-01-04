U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradley S. James, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commander, answers questions from Republic of Korea (ROK) service members at Joint Forces Military University, Daejeon, ROK, April 1, 2022. The event enhanced the ironclad ROK-US alliance while giving ROK service members the opportunity to discuss the importance of leadership and professional development in joint and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 03:16
|Photo ID:
|7123814
|VIRIN:
|220401-M-NU111-1077
|Resolution:
|5378x3025
|Size:
|15.69 MB
|Location:
|DAEJEON, 30, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. James speaks with JFMU [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
