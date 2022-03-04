The Army Parachute Team jumps for Fiesta

Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Robbins of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands his parachute for an evening jump in San Antonio, Texas on 3 April. Sgt. 1st Class Robbins, a Texas native, is the team leader of the demonstration team. USAPT made a jump into the San Antonio Country Club as part of the Fiesta San Antonio activities. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

