The Army Parachute Team jumps for Fiesta

Sgt. Mark Pierce of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands his parachute in San Antonio, Texas on 3 April in front of an evening crowd. USAPT made a jump into the San Antonio Country Club as part of the Fiesta San Antonio activities. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

