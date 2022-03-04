Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Parachute Team jumps for Fiesta [Image 3 of 7]

    The Army Parachute Team jumps for Fiesta

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. Mark Pierce of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands his parachute in San Antonio, Texas on 3 April in front of an evening crowd. USAPT made a jump into the San Antonio Country Club as part of the Fiesta San Antonio activities. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett) 

    Golden Knights
    Fiesta
    Texas
    San Antonio
    Airborne
    Army

