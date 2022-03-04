Staff Sgt. Justin Brenner of the U.S. Army Parachute Team talks to the crowd as his team jumps over San Antonio, Texas on 3 April. USAPT made a jump into the San Antonio Country Club as part of the Fiesta San Antonio activities. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 01:20
|Photo ID:
|7123686
|VIRIN:
|220403-A-id671-552
|Resolution:
|7984x5323
|Size:
|25.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MAKAKILO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army Parachute Team jumps for Fiesta [Image 7 of 7], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT