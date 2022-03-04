Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team peer out of their jump aircraft, the C-147A, prior to conducting an evening jump over San Antonio, Texas on 3 April. USAPT made a jump into the San Antonio Country Club as part of the Fiesta San Antonio activities. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 01:20
|Photo ID:
|7123665
|VIRIN:
|220403-A-id671-699
|Resolution:
|6859x4573
|Size:
|19.83 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Army Parachute Team jumps for Fiesta [Image 7 of 7], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT