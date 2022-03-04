USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Isaiah Jones, a native of Richmond, Va., left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jabreil Etienne, a native of Orlando, Fla., prepare for an M9 pistol live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 2, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

