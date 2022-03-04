Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christina Himes 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Shelby Vaira, a native of Portland, Ore., fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 2, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 20:08
    Photo ID: 7123400
    VIRIN: 220402-N-UL813-1235
    Resolution: 4803x3197
    Size: 772.76 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Member: 1745400, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT