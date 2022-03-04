USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class David Holman, a native of Cincinnati, fires an M4 carbine during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 2, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 20:08
|Photo ID:
|7123405
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-YB310-1695
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
