PACIFIC OCEAN (April 2, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Aaron Paredes, a native of Pearl City, Hawaii, fires an M4 carbine during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 2, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 20:08
|Photo ID:
|7123403
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-UL813-1300
|Resolution:
|4618x3074
|Size:
|949.74 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Member: 1745400, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
