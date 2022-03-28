220328-N-HG846-1114 AEGEAN SEA (March 28, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Tristen Glenn, left, from Lancaster, S.C., and Fire Controlman 1st Class Andre Jackson, right, from Savannah, Ga., load an MK-32 torpedo into a Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 28, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

