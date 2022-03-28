220328-N-HG846-1024 AEGEAN SEA (March 28, 2022) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Thomas Lawrence, left, from Cedar City, Utah, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jay Davis, from Virginia Beach, Va., conduct maintenance on an MK-32 torpedo aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 28, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

