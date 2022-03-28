220328-N-HG846-1107 AEGEAN SEA (March 28, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Demarais, from Portsmouth, Va., lubricates a Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube air flask aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 28, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 15:23 Photo ID: 7123056 VIRIN: 220328-N-HG846-1107 Resolution: 1684x2357 Size: 483.63 KB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Demarais, from Portsmouth, Va., lubricates a Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube air flask [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.