    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Logan Marrocco, top, from Deer Park, Wash., instructs Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown, bottom, from Providence, R.I., on Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube maintenance [Image 1 of 5]

    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Logan Marrocco, top, from Deer Park, Wash., instructs Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown, bottom, from Providence, R.I., on Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube maintenance

    AEGEAN SEA

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    220328-N-HG846-1021 AEGEAN SEA (March 28, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Logan Marrocco, top, from Deer Park, Wash., instructs Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown, bottom, from Providence, R.I., on Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 28, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Location: AEGEAN SEA
    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Logan Marrocco, top, from Deer Park, Wash., instructs Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown, bottom, from Providence, R.I., on Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube maintenance
    Chief Gunner’s Mate Thomas Lawrence, left, from Cedar City, Utah, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jay Davis, from Virginia Beach, Va., conduct maintenance on an MK-32 torpedo
    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Demarais, from Portsmouth, Va., fires an air slug from a Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube
    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Demarais, from Portsmouth, Va., lubricates a Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube air flask
    Gunner’s Mate Seaman Tristen Glenn, left, from Lancaster, S.C., and Fire Controlman 1st Class Andre Jackson, right, from Savannah, Ga., load an MK-32 torpedo into a Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube

