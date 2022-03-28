220328-N-HG846-1021 AEGEAN SEA (March 28, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Logan Marrocco, top, from Deer Park, Wash., instructs Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown, bottom, from Providence, R.I., on Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 28, 2022. Mitscher is currently deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

