Grayson "Blazin" Anthony, 138th Fighter Wing Pilot For A Day, listens intently to information about the fire engine April 2, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The Pilot For A Day program allows children with potentially life threatening illnesses a chance to experience a day in the life of a fighter pilot.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 13:20
|Photo ID:
|7122941
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-YQ313-1046
|Resolution:
|2535x3803
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138FW Pilot For A Day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Allen Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
