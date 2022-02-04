Grayson "Blazin" Anthony, 138th Fighter Wing Pilot For A Day, smiles while sporting his official Viper patch and t-shirt April 2, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. While on base, Grayson was made an honorary pilot for the day, toured the F-16 viper and 138th FW fire department.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 13:20
|Photo ID:
|7122938
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-YQ313-1008
|Resolution:
|2262x2827
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138FW Pilot For A Day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Allen Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT