138FW Pilot For A Day

Lt. Col. Sam Stephens, 138th Fighter Wing pilot, welcomes Grayson "Blazin" Anthony, 138th Fighter Wing Pilot For A Day, and his family April 2, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The Pilot For A Day program is a special event put on for children with potentially life-threatening illnesses to boost their morale and offer a fun experience that included a tour of the Operation Squadron building, hangar and fire department. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)

