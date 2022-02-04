Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138FW Pilot For A Day [Image 1 of 5]

    138FW Pilot For A Day

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Sam Stephens, 138th Fighter Wing pilot, welcomes Grayson "Blazin" Anthony, 138th Fighter Wing Pilot For A Day, and his family April 2, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The Pilot For A Day program is a special event put on for children with potentially life-threatening illnesses to boost their morale and offer a fun experience that included a tour of the Operation Squadron building, hangar and fire department. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)

