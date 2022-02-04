138FW Pilot For A Day

Grayson "Blazin" Anthony, 138th Fighter Wing Pilot For A Day, and Senior Airman Cody Steever, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighter, sprays water from a fire hose April 2, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The tour of the fire department was Grayson’s favorite part of The Pilot For A Day program.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)

