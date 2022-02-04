Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    138FW Pilot For A Day [Image 4 of 5]

    138FW Pilot For A Day

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allen Tyler 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Grayson "Blazin" Anthony, 138th Fighter Wing Pilot For A Day, and Senior Airman Cody Steever, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighter, sprays water from a fire hose April 2, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The tour of the fire department was Grayson’s favorite part of The Pilot For A Day program.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by A1C Allen Tyler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 13:20
    Photo ID: 7122940
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-YQ313-1030
    Resolution: 3255x2604
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138FW Pilot For A Day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Allen Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    138FW Pilot For A Day
    138FW Pilot For A Day
    138FW Pilot For A Day
    138FW Pilot For A Day
    138FW Pilot For A Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guard
    national guard
    oklahoma air national guard
    138
    138 fighter wing
    138fw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT