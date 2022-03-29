220330-N-TT059- SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 30, 2022) Fire Controlman Chief Petty Officer Peter Recabo stands at parade rest during replenishment at sea (RAS) operations with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 00:44 Photo ID: 7122617 VIRIN: 220330-N-TT059-1004 Resolution: 4874x3249 Size: 1.51 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Momsen Replenishment at Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.