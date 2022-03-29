220330-N-TT059-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 30, 2022) The guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) conducts a replenishment at sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 00:44 Photo ID: 7122620 VIRIN: 220330-N-TT059-1007 This work, USS Momsen Replenishment at Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS