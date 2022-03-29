USS Momsen Replenishment at Sea

220330-N-TT059-1057 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 30, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Erik Just handles line during replenishment at sea (RAS) operations with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

