220330-N-TT059-1057 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 30, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Erik Just handles line during replenishment at sea (RAS) operations with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 00:44
|Photo ID:
|7122623
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-TT059-1057
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Momsen Replenishment at Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT