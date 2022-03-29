USS Momsen Replenishment at Sea

220330-N-TT059-1042 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 30, 2022) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Alexander Etgeton relays direction to line handlers during replenishment at sea (RAS) operations with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

