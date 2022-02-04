220402-N-GR655-0250 WILMINGTON, Delaware (April 2, 2022) – President of the United States Joe Biden is greeted by Senior Chief Petty Officer Travis Grammer, chief of the boat for the Virginia-class submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791), and his family during a commissioning commemoration ceremony in Wilmington, Delaware April 2, 2022. The initial commissioning took place administratively in April 2020 due to COVID restrictions at the time and is the first submarine to be commissioned while submerged. Delaware, the seventh U.S Navy ship and first submarine named after the first U.S. state of Delaware, is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 21:01 Photo ID: 7122548 VIRIN: 220402-N-GR655-0250 Resolution: 5262x3508 Size: 13.88 MB Location: WILMINGTON, DE, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791) [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.