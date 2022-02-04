Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791) [Image 3 of 14]

    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)

    WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    220402-N-GR655-0463 WILMINGTON, Delaware (April 2, 2022) – President of the United States Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday stand during the national anthem during a commissioning commemoration ceremony for the Virginia-class submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) in Wilmington, Delaware April 2, 2022. The initial commissioning took place administratively in April 2020 due to COVID restrictions at the time and is the first submarine to be commissioned while submerged. Delaware, the seventh U.S Navy ship and first submarine named after the first U.S. state of Delaware, is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 21:01
    Photo ID: 7122546
    VIRIN: 220402-N-GR655-0463
    Resolution: 4658x3105
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: WILMINGTON, DE, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791) [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Delaware
    commissioning
    submarine
    FLOTUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT