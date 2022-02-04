President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)

220402-N-YG157-0247 WILMINGTON, Delaware (April 2, 2022) – The crew of the Virginia-class submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) board the ship during a commissioning commemoration ceremony in Wilmington, Delaware April 2, 2022. The initial commissioning took place administratively in April 2020 due to COVID restrictions at the time and is the first submarine to be commissioned while submerged. Delaware, the seventh U.S Navy ship and first submarine named after the first U.S. state of Delaware, is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David)

