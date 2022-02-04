Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791) [Image 13 of 14]

    President, First Lady celebrate commissioning of USS Delaware (SSN 791)

    WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    220402-N-YG157-0247 WILMINGTON, Delaware (April 2, 2022) – The crew of the Virginia-class submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) board the ship during a commissioning commemoration ceremony in Wilmington, Delaware April 2, 2022. The initial commissioning took place administratively in April 2020 due to COVID restrictions at the time and is the first submarine to be commissioned while submerged. Delaware, the seventh U.S Navy ship and first submarine named after the first U.S. state of Delaware, is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David)

