BALTIC SEA (March 29, 2022) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Connor Rel solders on a circuit board in the electronics technician shop of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), March 29. Donald Cook is deployed to the European Theatre of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Skyles)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7122202
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-IJ902-0105
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS
