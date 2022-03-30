BALTIC SEA (March 30, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Doh Coulibaly, left, reviews supply orders with Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Nydera Walker in the supply office of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), March 30. Donald Cook is deployed to the European Theatre of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Skyles)

