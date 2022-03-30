BALTIC SEA (March 30, 2022) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Darius Hargrove receives training from Logistics Specialist 1st Class Thomas Rios in the supply office of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), March 30. Donald Cook is deployed to the European Theatre of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Skyles)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7122201
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-IJ902-0001
|Resolution:
|6018x4299
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT