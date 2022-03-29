Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    BALTIC SEA

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    BALTIC SEA(March 29, 2022) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Cody White changes out fuel-oil filters in the fuel-oil coalescer in main engine room one of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), March 29. Donald Cook is deployed to the European Theatre of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Skyles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 09:16
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    This work, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

