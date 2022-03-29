BALTIC SEA(March 29, 2022) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Cody White changes out fuel-oil filters in the fuel-oil coalescer in main engine room one of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), March 29. Donald Cook is deployed to the European Theatre of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Skyles)

