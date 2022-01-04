Gridley conducts a promotion ceremony

220401-N-JO829-1174 ARABIAN GULF (April 1, 2022) Lt. j.g. Kelby Castillo, left, pins a lieutenant junior grade collar device on Ensign Geoffrey Lofquist during a promotion ceremony on the fo'c'sle aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Arabian Gulf, April 1. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

