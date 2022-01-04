Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday [Image 2 of 5]

    Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220401-N-JO829-1065 ARABIAN GULF (April 1, 2022) A birthday cake rests on a table on the mess decks aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a 129th chief’s birthday celebration in the Arabian Gulf, April 1. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 03:44
    Photo ID: 7122104
    VIRIN: 220401-N-JO829-1065
    Resolution: 4520x3229
    Size: 992.89 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday
    Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday
    Gridley conducts a promotion ceremony
    Gridley conducts a promotion ceremony
    Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Gridley
    Chief
    Cake
    DDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT