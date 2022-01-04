220401-N-JO829-1065 ARABIAN GULF (April 1, 2022) A birthday cake rests on a table on the mess decks aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a 129th chief’s birthday celebration in the Arabian Gulf, April 1. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 03:44 Photo ID: 7122104 VIRIN: 220401-N-JO829-1065 Resolution: 4520x3229 Size: 992.89 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.