220401-N-JO829-1144 ARABIAN GULF (April 1, 2022) Cmdr. Katie Whitman, left, executive officer, pins a lieutenant commander collar device on Lt. Nicholas Abelein during a promotion ceremony on the fo'c'sle aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Arabian Gulf, April 1. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.02.2022 03:44 Photo ID: 7122105 VIRIN: 220401-N-JO829-1144 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 903.53 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gridley conducts a promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.