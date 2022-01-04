Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gridley conducts a promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Gridley conducts a promotion ceremony

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220401-N-JO829-1144 ARABIAN GULF (April 1, 2022) Cmdr. Katie Whitman, left, executive officer, pins a lieutenant commander collar device on Lt. Nicholas Abelein during a promotion ceremony on the fo'c'sle aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Arabian Gulf, April 1. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 03:44
    Photo ID: 7122105
    VIRIN: 220401-N-JO829-1144
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 903.53 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts a promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday
    Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday
    Gridley conducts a promotion ceremony
    Gridley conducts a promotion ceremony
    Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gridley
    pinning
    forecastle
    Lt
    DDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT