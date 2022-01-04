Gridley celebrates the 129th chief birthday

220401-N-JO829-1106 ARABIAN GULF (April 1, 2022) Chief Information Systems Technician Brandon Smith, left, and Chief Gunner’s Mate Travis Kaizen cut a cake on the mess decks aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a 129th chief’s birthday celebration in the Arabian Gulf, April 1. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

