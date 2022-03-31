Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters Battalion Relief and Appointment [Image 3 of 5]

    Headquarters Battalion Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, prepare to present leis during the Headquarters Battalion relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, March 31, 2022. Sgt. Maj. Jose Romero was relieved as the Headquarters Battalion Sergeant Major by Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters Battalion Relief and Appointment [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Isaiah Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    USMC
    Marines
    MCBH
    HQBN

