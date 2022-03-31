U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen McNeil, left, commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, passes the noncommissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder, right, on-coming sergeant major, during the Headquarters Battalion relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, March 31, 2022. Kidder relieved Sgt. Maj. Jose Romero as the Headquarters Battalion Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill)

